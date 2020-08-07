University of Louisville athletes kicked off soccer team after throwing party

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three members of the University of Louisville men’s soccer team were dismissed from the team after organizing a party amid the pandemic, the school revealed Thursday.

The party could be linked to the spread of COVID-19 among student athletes, CNN reported. Three other team members were suspended. The names of the students were not released.

According to the university, the three players who were dismissed had prior violations and were primarily responsible for organizing the Saturday party, which they said led to a temporary shut down of voluntary activities and preseason practice for four sports.

Wednesday the university said 29 members of four teams tested positive for the virus and multiple others were exposed and under quarantine.

“The primary source of the positive tests...was traced primarily to an off-campus party,” the school’s athletics department said. “I’m extremely disappointed in these young men and particularly with the three that have been dismissed,” Louisville men’s soccer head coach John Michael Hayden said. “They have demonstrated with their actions now and previously that they do not echo the culture of this program. Our student-athletes are held to a high standard of conduct as representatives of our program and university.”

