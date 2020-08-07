UPS raises starting wage to $14.50 per hour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UPS announced it will raise its starting pay for package handlers.

The parcel service increased its starting wage from $14 an hour to $14.50.

According to a release, some positions are offering up to a $150 weekly bonus for employees.

Since the start of the pandemic, demand has spiked for package handlers and other entry-level positions, according to a UPS spokesperson.

“Our average daily volume, the number of packages that we handle on a given day, in the last quarter increased 23% compared to the same time in 2019,” UPS Public Relations Specialist Jim Mayer said. “So things are very busy. We need those employees.”

