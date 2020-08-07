Advertisement

“World’s longest yard sale” continues as planned despite COVID-19

By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a year filled with many cancellations, the world’s longest yard sale is still going on as planned. Many will be traveling through US Highway 127 from Michigan to Alabama in search of a good deal.

Others will be setting up tents to sell items, like Bicky Sterling. Sterling says she collects items all year, just to sell them at the 127 Yard Sale.

"I just love it, I've been raised around antiques and auctions and it's in my blood," Sterling says.

"We need to have this, we really do, I know a lot of folks who really depend on the income that they make from the yard sale," says Danville director of emergency management Mike Wilder.

Wilder says while the event is important, it could feel a little different due to COVID-19. He shares most people are wearing masks. Wilder says the nature of the event makes it hard to socially distance, but he thinks it will be a success as long as people follow common sense. This includes avoiding touching multiple objects you don’t plan on buying. Still, he’s excited for the community to take part in the anticipated sale.

“People use their vacation for this and travel around. I’ve talked to some folks that actually have motel reservations all along the route,” Wilder says.

A sale that’s unlike other years, but a chance to get out of the house and bargain nonetheless.

