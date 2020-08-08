Claiborne County man arrested for assault after telling deputies he killed his father

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of assaulting his father Thursday evening.

On August 6, deputies said they responded to reports regarding a suspicious person in the Lone Mountain area. They made contact with 21-year-old Alexander Vanover, who deputies said appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

While questioning Vanover, deputies said he told them he killed his father. At the same time, a spokesperson from Claiborne County dispatch said Vanover’s father was at the Claiborne County Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During their initial investigation, deputies said they recovered a weapon at the scene believed to be the one Vanover used to attack his father.

CCSO said Vanover was arrested and charged with especially aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

