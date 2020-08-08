Advertisement

Claiborne County man arrested for assault after telling deputies he killed his father

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of assaulting his father Thursday evening.
Alexander Vanover
Alexander Vanover(CCSO)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of assaulting his father Thursday evening.

On August 6, deputies said they responded to reports regarding a suspicious person in the Lone Mountain area. They made contact with 21-year-old Alexander Vanover, who deputies said appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

While questioning Vanover, deputies said he told them he killed his father. At the same time, a spokesperson from Claiborne County dispatch said Vanover’s father was at the Claiborne County Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During their initial investigation, deputies said they recovered a weapon at the scene believed to be the one Vanover used to attack his father.

CCSO said Vanover was arrested and charged with especially aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

On the evening of August 6, 2020, Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the Lone Mountain area...

Posted by Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, August 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

88 Putnam County students, staff quarantined

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
80 Putnam County students, seven staff members and one bus driver have already been quarantined during the first week of school due to COVID-19 concerns, the school district said Friday.

News

President Trump looks to extend unemployment benefits through end of the month

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
President Donald Trump says he will extend unemployment benefits through the end of the year after a failed week of negotiations on Capitol Hill.

News

Prevent the tragedy: Drowning dangers

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages one to four, other than birth defects. It is the second leading cause of death in teenagers, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

News

Police: Florida man spit at boy in restaurant who refused to remove mask

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Florida man was arrested after confronting a child wearing a mask at a restaurant and spitting in his face when the boy refused to take it off, police said.

Latest News

News

Record numbers of absentee, early voters in Tennessee

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee saw record numbers of absentee and early voters in Thursday's primary.

News

UT President Randy Boyd surprised with honorary doctorate from Carson-Newman during commencement ceremony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Body was awarded the honorary Doctor of Humanities degree Friday, August 7 during Carson-Newman’s virtual graduation commencement, of which he was the guest speaker.

News

Main Event invites guests to attempt to break world record on National Bowling Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
In honor of National Bowling Day on Saturday, Aug. 8, Main Event is offering the chance to set a bowling world record.

WVLT

Lots of sun this weekend as most stay dry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Better rain chances are back in the 8-day. They’re here in the middle of next week.

News

“NOBODY TRASHES TENNESSEE” THP reminds people of the consequences of littering

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding people of the consequences of littering.

News

Ferring Pharmaceuticals recalling nasal sprays because they could induce seizures, comas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three forms of nasal sprays are being recalled because they could contain too much of a man-made hormone used in treating certain medical conditions, including a type of diabetes.