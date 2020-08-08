Advertisement

Ferring Pharmaceuticals recalling nasal sprays because they could induce seizures, comas

Three forms of nasal sprays are being recalled because they could contain too much of a man-made hormone used in treating certain medical conditions, including a type of diabetes.
Nasal sprays recalled
Nasal sprays recalled(FDA)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CBS) - Three forms of nasal sprays are being recalled because they could contain too much of a man-made hormone used in treating certain medical conditions, including a type of diabetes.

CBS News reports Ferring Pharmaceuticals is recalling the sprays “due to superpotency or amounts of desmopressin higher than specified,” according to a notice posted Wednesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The risks associated with too much of the hormone called desmopressin involve abnormally low levels of sodium, which could lead to seizures, comas and even death. The issue was detected during routine testing, CBS reported, with one “adverse event” potentially associated reported in the U.S.

The recall involves DDAVP Nasal Spray 10 mcg/0.1mL, Desmopressin Acetate Nasal Spray 10 mcg/0.1mL and Stimate Nasal Spray 1.5 mg/mL.

CBS reported DDAVP and Desmopressiin Acetate are used as antidiuretic replacement therapices used in managing central cranial diabetes insipidus after head trauma or surgery in the pituitary region.

Stimate nasal spray is used in treating certain patients with hemophilia A or those with mild to moderate classic von Willebrand's disease, a blood-clotting disorder.

Batch numbers and expiration dates of the sprays being recalled can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump looks to extend unemployment benefits through end of the month

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
President Donald Trump says he will extend unemployment benefits through the end of the year after a failed week of negotiations on Capitol Hill.

WVLT

Lots of sun this weekend as most stay dry

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Better rain chances are back in the 8-day. They’re here in the middle of next week.

News

“NOBODY TRASHES TENNESSEE” THP reminds people of the consequences of littering

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding people of the consequences of littering.

News

Prevent the tragedy: Drowning dangers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages one to four, other than birth defects. It is the second leading cause of death in teenagers, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Latest News

News

88 Putnam County students, staff quarantined

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
80 Putnam County students, seven staff members and one bus driver have already been quarantined during the first week of school due to COVID-19 concerns, the school district said Friday.

Eye on Education

Anderson County Schools teacher sets up classroom to keep students safe amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Teachers have set up their classrooms in new ways to help keep students, and themselves, safe and healthy.

News

Driver, teen passenger in alleged stolen vehicle killed in Blount County chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Blount County Sheriff's Office said two people, a 20-year-old and 15-year-old, were killed in a chase in Blount County Thursday morning.

News

Tennessee to host Texas A&M under new SEC schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The South Eastern Conference announced new rules to help keep everyone involved with sports healthy as athletics return to the field amid the pandemic.

News

Gov. Lee: Tenn. does not have capacity to follow CDC guidelines on school testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Governor Bil Lee said he will not implement COVID-19 testing protocol reccoemnded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing students as schools open across the state.

News

Small business owners could be missing out on up to $30,000 for small business grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Tennessee Department of Revenue reports thousands of small businesses have yet to claim relief funds