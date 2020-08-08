Lots of sunshine this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Patchy dense fog around to start our Saturday will give way to a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon and temperatures back into the 90s once again.

All in all Saturday will be rather calm with just a few isolated showers that pop-up in the afternoon in the mountains. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 92 in the afternoon. Humidity will stay a little more comfortable, but still with us.

Overnight tonight we’ll have a few passing clouds, otherwise mostly clear, some patches of fog and temperatures back near 66 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Sunday is a similar forecast to Saturday. It will also be a couple of degrees warmer, with abundant sunshine and only a hint of rain way out on the edge of our viewing area to the west. The late-evening showers could be near Jamestown and Crossville.

Monday’s rain chances are decreasing as we get closer to the start of school for many students. It will still be a very toasty day on the school bus. Have the students pack a rain jacket in their backpacks before they head out the door.

The better threat for additional storms this week is late Wednesday and especially Thursday.

Scattered showers back in the forecast middle of next week. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

