Main Event invites guests to attempt to break world record on National Bowling Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of National Bowling Day on Saturday, Aug. 8, Main Event is offering the chance to set a bowling world record and win free bowling for a year.

To win the world record, individuals have to beat the fastest time to arrange 10 bowling pins. The current fastest time is 31.60 seconds. The contest begins when Main Event opens at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We love giving people a reason to celebrate, and National Bowling Day is no exception,” said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. “Bowling is a cornerstone of our experience and we want to use this day to honor what we do best, by rewarding the most incredible guests in the world with the chance to win as much free bowling as possible and maybe even break a world record!”

