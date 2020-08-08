Advertisement

Main Event invites guests to attempt to break world record on National Bowling Day

In honor of National Bowling Day on Saturday, Aug. 8, Main Event is offering the chance to set a bowling world record.
(WOWT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of National Bowling Day on Saturday, Aug. 8, Main Event is offering the chance to set a bowling world record and win free bowling for a year.

To win the world record, individuals have to beat the fastest time to arrange 10 bowling pins. The current fastest time is 31.60 seconds. The contest begins when Main Event opens at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We love giving people a reason to celebrate, and National Bowling Day is no exception,” said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. “Bowling is a cornerstone of our experience and we want to use this day to honor what we do best, by rewarding the most incredible guests in the world with the chance to win as much free bowling as possible and maybe even break a world record!”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Claiborne County man arrested for assault after telling deputies he killed his father

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of assaulting his father Thursday evening.

News

88 Putnam County students, staff quarantined

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
80 Putnam County students, seven staff members and one bus driver have already been quarantined during the first week of school due to COVID-19 concerns, the school district said Friday.

News

President Trump looks to extend unemployment benefits through end of the month

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
President Donald Trump says he will extend unemployment benefits through the end of the year after a failed week of negotiations on Capitol Hill.

News

Prevent the tragedy: Drowning dangers

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages one to four, other than birth defects. It is the second leading cause of death in teenagers, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

News

Police: Florida man spit at boy in restaurant who refused to remove mask

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Florida man was arrested after confronting a child wearing a mask at a restaurant and spitting in his face when the boy refused to take it off, police said.

Latest News

News

Record numbers of absentee, early voters in Tennessee

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee saw record numbers of absentee and early voters in Thursday's primary.

News

UT President Randy Boyd surprised with honorary doctorate from Carson-Newman during commencement ceremony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Body was awarded the honorary Doctor of Humanities degree Friday, August 7 during Carson-Newman’s virtual graduation commencement, of which he was the guest speaker.

WVLT

Lots of sun this weekend as most stay dry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Better rain chances are back in the 8-day. They’re here in the middle of next week.

News

“NOBODY TRASHES TENNESSEE” THP reminds people of the consequences of littering

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding people of the consequences of littering.

News

Ferring Pharmaceuticals recalling nasal sprays because they could induce seizures, comas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three forms of nasal sprays are being recalled because they could contain too much of a man-made hormone used in treating certain medical conditions, including a type of diabetes.