Marsha Blackburn releases statement of NBA’s failure in China

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to The Wall Street Journal, Marsha Blackburn released a statement Saturday of the National Basketball Association’s failure in China.

“The NBA’s posture in Xinijiang sent a strong message to the Chinese Community Party. For the right price, anything is up for debate, even the value of a human life,” said Blackburn in a statement.

The statement comes after ESPN released a report into the abuse and neglect at the league’s training academies in Xinjiang, China.

Blackburn said the NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum dodged her inquiry into the NBA’s footprint in China.

“Most American NBA China employees had little to no influence over their China counterparts who were responsible for the abuse and those who did avoided confrontations with Beijing,” said the NBA in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

According to a report by ESPN, the NBA maintained its academies in Xinjiang through the summer of 2019 as officials handled more reports of abuse of student-athletes.

Blackburn tweeted Thursday saying she will continue to demand answers from the NBA.

A bombshell @espn report alleges the @NBA was still looking to reopen their training camp in the Xinjiang region, despite the league telling me they closed it. I’m calling on Commissioner Adam Silver to clear the air. pic.twitter.com/jZRLZgHxC5 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.