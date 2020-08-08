Mid-American Conference cancels 2020 fall sports season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Mid-American Conference announced it has canceled its 2020 fall sports season Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to CBS Sports, the 12-member league will be the first Football Bowl Subdivision conference to decide to not play this fall.

“There are simply too many unknowns to put our student-athletes into situations that are not clearly understood,” MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in a press conference. “... It’s not the easy decision, but it was the right decision.”

Along with football, the fall sports also affected are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

UConn became the first FBS team to decide against playing college football in fall 2020 on Thursday. It is an independent program unaffiliated with a conference.

No decision has been made regarding winter sports.

