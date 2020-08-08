“NOBODY TRASHES TENNESSEE” THP reminds people of the consequences of littering

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding people of the consequences of littering.

“NOBODY TRASHES TENNESSEE ! Littering is a Criminal Offense in the State of Tennessee ! Put your trash where it SHOULD go,” THP wrote in a tweet Friday.

THP Lieutenant Stacy Heatherly shared some of the dangers of littering things like lit cigarettes and bottles and cans in a video.

NOBODY TRASHES TENNESSEE ! Littering is a Criminal Offense in the State of Tennessee ! 🗑 Put your trash where it SHOULD go ! @THPKnoxville TCA 39-14-501 through TCA 39-14-509 pic.twitter.com/uc2OoThKlc — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) August 7, 2020

