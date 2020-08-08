“NOBODY TRASHES TENNESSEE” THP reminds people of the consequences of littering
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding people of the consequences of littering.
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
“NOBODY TRASHES TENNESSEE ! Littering is a Criminal Offense in the State of Tennessee ! Put your trash where it SHOULD go,” THP wrote in a tweet Friday.
THP Lieutenant Stacy Heatherly shared some of the dangers of littering things like lit cigarettes and bottles and cans in a video.
