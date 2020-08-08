Peabody named #1 historic hotel in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -According to “USA Today,” the Memphis’ Peabody Hotel has been named as the top historic hotel in the country, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

The hotel opened in 1869 and is famous for its five resident ducks, who walk daily through the lobby at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In March, “Southern Living Magazine,” named the Peabody as the number one historic hotel in the South.

