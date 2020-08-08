Advertisement

Peabody named #1 historic hotel in the country

According to "USA Today," the Memphis' Peabody Hotel has been named as the top historic hotel in the country, CBS affiliate WMC reported.
Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis.
Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis.(Robbie Caponetto)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -According to “USA Today,” the Memphis’ Peabody Hotel has been named as the top historic hotel in the country, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

The hotel opened in 1869 and is famous for its five resident ducks, who walk daily through the lobby at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In March, “Southern Living Magazine,” named the Peabody as the number one historic hotel in the South.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.

