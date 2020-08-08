Advertisement

President Trump looks to extend unemployment benefits through end of the month

President Donald Trump says he will extend unemployment benefits through the end of the year after a failed week of negotiations on Capitol Hill.
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT
(WVLT/CBS) - President Donald Trump says he will extend unemployment benefits through the end of the year after a failed week of negotiations on Capitol Hill.

The announcement came Friday night at a news conference.

The president said his administration is "talking about" deferring the payroll tax, as well as continuing a moratorium on evictions and continuing expanded unemployment benefits, and deferring student loan payments through the end of the year.

“What we’re talking about is deferring the payroll tax for a period of months until the end of the year and I can extend it at a certain period,” Trump said, adding that it would be retroactive until July 1.

CBS News reports the president said he could sign those executive orders by the end of the week. When asked if he’s worried about legal complications, Pres. Trump said he isn’t but acknowledged he’ll “probably” get sued.

"We'll see, yeah, probably we'll get sued," Mr. Trump said.

The president also said he will also sign an executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all preexisting conditions.

Pres. Trump mentioned during the conference that recent job growth has been the greatest in history, after some of the worst job losses on record.

