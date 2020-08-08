Advertisement

Record numbers of absentee, early voters in Tennessee

Tennessee saw record numbers of absentee and early voters in Thursday's primary.
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Tennessee saw record numbers of absentee and early voters in Thursday’s primary.

WTVF reported that, statewide, 487,842 voters participated in early voting, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office. Compared to the 2016 statewide primary, twice as many people early voted this year.

When it comes to absentee ballots, 95,923 voters mailed in ballots. That’s a 700 percent increase compared to 2016.

If you’d like to see all of the absentee and early voting numbers in Tennessee, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Claiborne County man arrested for assault after telling deputies he killed his father

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of assaulting his father Thursday evening.

News

88 Putnam County students, staff quarantined

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
80 Putnam County students, seven staff members and one bus driver have already been quarantined during the first week of school due to COVID-19 concerns, the school district said Friday.

News

President Trump looks to extend unemployment benefits through end of the month

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
President Donald Trump says he will extend unemployment benefits through the end of the year after a failed week of negotiations on Capitol Hill.

News

Prevent the tragedy: Drowning dangers

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages one to four, other than birth defects. It is the second leading cause of death in teenagers, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

News

Police: Florida man spit at boy in restaurant who refused to remove mask

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Florida man was arrested after confronting a child wearing a mask at a restaurant and spitting in his face when the boy refused to take it off, police said.

Latest News

News

UT President Randy Boyd surprised with honorary doctorate from Carson-Newman during commencement ceremony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Body was awarded the honorary Doctor of Humanities degree Friday, August 7 during Carson-Newman’s virtual graduation commencement, of which he was the guest speaker.

News

Main Event invites guests to attempt to break world record on National Bowling Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
In honor of National Bowling Day on Saturday, Aug. 8, Main Event is offering the chance to set a bowling world record.

WVLT

Lots of sun this weekend as most stay dry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Better rain chances are back in the 8-day. They’re here in the middle of next week.

News

“NOBODY TRASHES TENNESSEE” THP reminds people of the consequences of littering

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding people of the consequences of littering.

News

Ferring Pharmaceuticals recalling nasal sprays because they could induce seizures, comas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three forms of nasal sprays are being recalled because they could contain too much of a man-made hormone used in treating certain medical conditions, including a type of diabetes.