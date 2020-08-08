Record numbers of absentee, early voters in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Tennessee saw record numbers of absentee and early voters in Thursday’s primary.

WTVF reported that, statewide, 487,842 voters participated in early voting, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office. Compared to the 2016 statewide primary, twice as many people early voted this year.

When it comes to absentee ballots, 95,923 voters mailed in ballots. That’s a 700 percent increase compared to 2016.

If you’d like to see all of the absentee and early voting numbers in Tennessee, click here.

