TBI: Missing Soddy Daisy 14-year-old found safe
According to the TBI, Briana Faith Tuggle was found safe Saturday evening.
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl Saturday.
The TBI says Brianna Faith Tuggle was found safe Saturday evening, “Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word and has stayed alert!”.
According to the TBI, Tuggle went missing from her Soddy Daisy home on Friday, August 7 around 9 p.m.
Authorities say Briana has a medical condition and is without her medication.
She is described as a 14-year-old white female with green eyes and brown hair. She is five feet, two inches tall and weighs around 98 pounds.
Briana was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with “XXL” written on the front. She is believed to be en route to Clarksville.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.