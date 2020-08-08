Tennessee man pleads guilty to second degree murder in 2018 home invasion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man has plead guilty to second degree murder in a 2018 home invasion WDEF reports.

According to court records, Miles Hankins, now 22-years-old, is accused of breaking into the home of Christopher Robinson located on Hickory Valley Road in June of 2018.

Robinson was shot and killed during the robbery.

Police say Hankins also fired shots at twin brothers Michael and Martin Wilson the day before Robinson’s murder.

According to the plea deal, Hankins is to serve 30 years in prison.

