Advertisement

Tennessee man pleads guilty to second degree murder in 2018 home invasion

According to court records, Miles Hankins, now 22-years-old, is accused of breaking into the home of Christopher Robinson located on Hickory Valley Road in June of 2018.
Miles Hankins pleaded guilty to second degree murder in 2018 a home invasion.
Miles Hankins pleaded guilty to second degree murder in 2018 a home invasion.(WDEF)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man has plead guilty to second degree murder in a 2018 home invasion WDEF reports.

According to court records, Miles Hankins, now 22-years-old, is accused of breaking into the home of Christopher Robinson located on Hickory Valley Road in June of 2018.

Robinson was shot and killed during the robbery.

Police say Hankins also fired shots at twin brothers Michael and Martin Wilson the day before Robinson’s murder.

According to the plea deal, Hankins is to serve 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WDEF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TBI: Missing Soddy Daisy 14-year-old found safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to the TBI, Briana Faith Tuggle went missing from her Soddy Daisy home on Friday August 7 around 9 p.m.

News

Texas man accused of breaking into city jail after being released

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Texas man is accused of breaking onto a city jail weeks after he was released.

News

Big Ten prohibits full contact practices

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets.

News

Marsha Blackburn releases statement of NBA’s failure in China

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to The Wall Street Journal, Marsha Blackburn released a statement Saturday of the National Basketball Association’s failure in China

Latest News

News

NASA removes racial nicknames of celestial bodies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
NASA announced it is removing racially insensitive names of its celestial bodies.

News

Peabody named #1 historic hotel in the country

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to “USA Today,” the Memphis’ Peabody Hotel has been named as the top historic hotel in the country, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

News

Zoo Knoxville hosting virtual Zoofari

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Zoo Knoxville announced it is hosting its annual Zoofari event virtually Saturday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m.

News

Seattle artist draws portraits of refugees to illustrate struggles of immigrating to America

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Seattle artist inspired to change the way people viewed immigrants and refugees wrote a book including illustrations of refugee survivors in the United States.

News

Mid-American Conference cancels 2020 fall sports season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Mid-American Conference announced it has canceled its 2020 fall sports season Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns.

News

Oak Ridge police identify woman murdered, dismembered in home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
During a search of the home, the body of a 36-year-old was found.