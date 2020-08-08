Texas man accused of breaking into city jail after being released

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas . (WVLT/ KSAT) - A Texas man is accused of breaking into a city jail weeks after he was released.

KSAT reports that 29-year-old Andres Madrigal was released from the Universal City Jail on July 25 after being arrested on minor warrants.

“He told one of the officers that this wasn’t over,” Detective Anthony Travis told KSAT.

Officers with the Universal City Police Department responded to a reported break in at City Hall on July 27. Officers said they recognized a man who matched Madrigal’s description leaving the men’s restroom in City Hall’s surveillance video.

Travis told KSAT that Madrigal crawled through the ceiling and entered the empty courtroom.

“There were tiles basically hanging down. There was an entire tile missing,” Travis said. “There was a piece of a wall that was cut out,” he said.

According to arrest records, Madrigal broke into the court’s computer system after finding the password hidden under a computer keyboard.

Travis said the city’s building security system will be upgraded following the incident.

Madrigal has since been released from the Bexar County Jail after posting bail. He faces felony charges of burglary of a building with intent to commit theft, and computer break of a security system, according to court records.

