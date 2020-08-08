Advertisement

UT President Randy Boyd surprised with honorary doctorate from Carson-Newman during commencement ceremony

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd received an honorary doctorate degree from Carson-Newman University.

Body was awarded the honorary Doctor of Humanities degree Friday, August 7 during Carson-Newman’s virtual graduation commencement, of which he was the guest speaker.

During the ceremony, Boyd delivered a commencement address for nearly 400 spring undergraduate students, according to a release from the university. The ceremony was held virtually at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns.

Following his speech, Boyd was surprise presented with the honorary degree by Carson-Newman University President Charles A. Fowler.

“It was a joy to have UT President Randy Boyd join us for this occasion, and it was fitting for our Eagle family to honor him as one of our own,” Fowler said. “His work serving as special advisor for higher education under Gov. Bill Haslam brought about pivotal programs to assist students across the state, making him an example of the type of servant-leader our graduates aspire to be.”

Boyd created the Tennessee Promise scholarship and Drive to 55. He also founded and is chairman of Tennessee Achieves. All of these initiatives are “aimed at increasing the number of Tennesseans with post-secondary degrees and decreasing financial hardship.”

“He is additionally the founder of Radio Systems Corp., a Knoxville-based business; chairman of Boyd Sports; owner of Tennessee Smokies, Johnson City Cardinals, Greeneville Red and Elizabethton Twins; former chairman of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission; former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development; and a founder and past co-chair of the Governor’s Rural Taskforce,” the release reads.

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

