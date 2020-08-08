Zoo Knoxville hosting virtual Zoofari

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Zoo Knoxville announced it is hosting its annual Zoofari event virtually Saturday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m.

According to the zoo, the theme Journey to Oz with Zoo Knoxville, will include a variety of perks and surprises such as catering your watch party, adult beverages delivered to your door and floral arrangements.

The event will be live streamed from the zoo presented by Boyd’s Jig and Reel and The Trust Company and will include a live auction by Clayton Homes.

The zoo also released two ‘Zoofari 2020′ signature cocktails to make from your home while watching the event:

Liquid Courage

1.5 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

1.5 oz simple syrup

1.5 oz bourbon or whiskey

lemon slice

cherry

Build in shaker. Shake and strain into glass, add ice. Garnish with a lemon slice and cherry.

Ruby Slipper

2 oz vodka

.75 oz elderberry syrup

.5 oz cherry juice

.5 oz lime juice

Sprite

orange slice

Build in shaker. Shake and strain into glass. Add ice and top with Sprite. Garnish with an orange slice.

For more information visit the Zoo Knoxville website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.