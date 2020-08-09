18 citations, 3 arrests made in Nashville for mask-order violations on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville Metro Police reported issuing 18 citations and making three arrests on Broadway Saturday due to mask order violations.

The department announced the arrests and citations in a tweet saying the people were violating Davidson County’s mandatory mask order.

Officers on Broadway Sat night working to help control the spread of the coronavirus issued 18 Metro citations for non-compliance with the Health Department's mask order & made 3 mask-related arrests. Please do your part & wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/Tu5g9BHRNu — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 9, 2020

“Please do your part & wear a mask,” the tweet reads.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that this came after Nashville’s Lower Broadway area downtown gained national attention for drawing crowds during the pandemic.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has asked tourists to either follow the rules or stay home, WTVF reports.

“If you are willing to follow the rules and respect the health and dignity of those living and working in our community, you are welcome here,” he said. “Otherwise, Nashville is not the place for you.”

