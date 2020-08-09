D.A. Russell Johnson releases statement after three fatalities on local interstates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -District Attorney Russell Johnson released a statement after three fatalities occurred on local interstates in less than 24 hours.

“It has been a tragic 24 hours in the 9th Judicial District,” said Johnson in a statement.

Johnson shared on Facebook of a single vehicle fatality on I-40 east in Morgan Co. Saturday night. Troopers responded to a call on I-40 east near the Kingston exit where a car drove over a motorcycle. A male driver and female passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead.

Johnson said around the same time as the vehicle fatality there was a house fire in Roane Co., and a multiple reported boat fire also in Roane County. Johnson also mentioned in his statement, a fatal crash on I-75 south in Loudon Co., that left one person dead Sunday morning.

“People, please slow down, take your time, think about what is more important ... and chill out,” said Johnson.

D.A. Johnson serves Loudon, Meigs, Morgan and Roane Counties.

