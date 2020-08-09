Advertisement

East Tennesseans commemorate Eighth of August

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is holding it annual Eight of August Jubilee event Sunday to commemorate the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and its historical ties to East Tennessee.
Beck Cultural Center commemorates the Eighth of August
Beck Cultural Center commemorates the Eighth of August(Beck Cultural Exchange Center)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is holding it annual Eight of August Jubilee event Sunday to commemorate the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and its historical ties to East Tennessee.

On August 8th, 1863, Tennessee Governor Andrew Johnson freed his then enslaved people. It was nearly a year after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, which officially made slavery illegal across the nation.

According to Beck Cultural Center Director Rene Kesler, Johnson’s illegitimate children and Sam Johnson whose family rests at the Freedmen’s Mission Historic Cemetery that sits near Knoxville College, were among the the freed Tennesseans.

”History records that Sam Johnson established the 8th of August, known as the day of emancipation,” Kesler said.

Sam Johnson’s family was honored 157 years later with a morning prayer and ceremony. The Beck hosted a three-day weekend celebration to commemorate that day in history with a town hall meeting and an online-jubilee. Discussions surrounding black progression, history and music kept the commemoration going this year.

A number of people in the community were honored and thanked for their continued work during the Beck’s streamed red-carpet event Saturday night. It also highlighted how far the nation has come and how far it still needs to go- noting the killings of black men and women that are prompting civil unrest.

”Much of history, far too often, is repeated. We can’t change history, but we can atone for it and we can learn from it,” Kesler said.

The Beck is airing its Eighth of August Jubilee encore event Sunday night at 8 p.m. on Community Television of Knoxville. You can watch the event here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Power Five commissioners hold emergency meeting Sunday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Officials of the Power Five conferences held a previously unscheduled meeting Sunday to discuss the viability of moving forward with fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

UT corner Bryce Thompson becomes first Vol to ever wear No. 0

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
University of Tennessee corner-back Bryce Thompson revealed his new jersey number for the fall season.

News

Tennessee 1-year-old ran over, killed in driveway, THP says

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and The LaVergne Police Department are investigating the death of a one-year-old after the child was ran over and killed.

News

18 citations, 3 arrests made in Nashville for mask-order violations on Broadway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The department announced the arrests and citations in a tweet saying the people were violating Davidson County’s mandatory mask order.

Latest News

News

Teen dies, 20 others including officer shot during Washington party

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A teenager was killed and 20 other people, including an officer were shot at during a large Washington party early Sunday morning, according to police.

News

THP: 4 victims identified after fatal weekend crashes in Loudon, Roane and Morgan County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A fatal crash has shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 67 in Loudon County.

News

Tennessee themed hotel debuts in Knoxville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A hotel full of Rocky Top, the Great Smoky Mountains and all things Tennessee made its debut in Knoxville Saturday.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 120,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 80k

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

D.A. Russell Johnson releases statement after three fatalities on local interstates

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
District Attorney Russell Johnson released a statement after three fatalities occurred on local interstates in less than 24 hours.

News

UPDATE: Engine explodes on boat causing reported multiple boat fires in Roane Co.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks and Lauren Meyers
he Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they had crews responding to a reported boat fire in Roane County Saturday night.