Fatal crash shuts down I-75 S in Loudon Co., crews on scene
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) -A fatal crash has shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 67 in Loudon County.
According to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
LCSO said the crash involves a fatality and multiple injuries are confirmed.
UT Lifestar is on scene to transport the victims.
If you are heading in that direction, please find an alternate route.
