Fatal crash shuts down I-75 S in Loudon Co., crews on scene

A fatal crash has shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 67 in Loudon County.
Fatal crash shuts down I-75 S mm 67 in Loudon Co.(Loudon County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) -A fatal crash has shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 67 in Loudon County.

According to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

LCSO said the crash involves a fatality and multiple injuries are confirmed.

AUGUST 9, 2020 | 10:00 am EST FATAL TRAFFIC CRASH SHUTS DOWN I-75 SOUTHBOUND IN LOUDON COUNTY, UT LIFESTAR ON...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Sunday, August 9, 2020

UT Lifestar is on scene to transport the victims.

If you are heading in that direction, please find an alternate route.

