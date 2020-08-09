Knoxville police investigating double homicide in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a double homicide in East Knoxville.

According to a release, KPD officers responded to a call around 4:13 a.m. Sunday morning of a victim arriving at UT Medical Center suffering from non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Officers were notified the shooting occurred on the 600 block of Ben Hur Avenue near Selma Avenue. Additional units along with KPD responded to the location and discovered two gunshot victim found inside a building.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victims is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There is no information regarding the suspect of this incident. Anyone with information is urged to call investigator Preston Whillock at 865-215-7315.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.