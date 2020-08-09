Memphis 13-year-old driving on grandmother’s lap says he tried to brake before hitting 5 people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - A 13-year-old Memphis boy was driving while riding on his grandmother’s lap, when he hit five people, WREG reports.

The teen, Joseph, said his grandmother 58-year-old Ernestine Hollomon, was giving him driving lessons when the incident happened.

“I didn’t want to, but I ain’t had no choice, so she told me to sit in her lap, and I did,” 13-year-old Joseph said.

Hollomon faces several charges in connection with the crash, including DUI and child endangerment.

According to police, the grandmother’s car was speeding down Boyd Street when it hit five pedestrians.

“I ain’t know what to do,” Joseph said. “I pushed the brake, but she pushed the gas pedal and went straight ahead and started crashing into those folks.”

One witness, Tadarious Allmond, said he managed to get out of the way just in time to avoid being hit, but he saw the car hit his friends.

“Just rrrmmph. You know, she just, like, ran them folks totally over, like, didn’t stop, didn’t try to stop,” Allmond said.

Joseph told police he managed to crawl out of a window and call for help.

“I looked to see if someone was hurt. I seen like three or four, five people on the ground,” he said.

WREG reports of the victims suffered broken bones and head injuries, friends and relatives told WREG. The mother of one victim said her son was in surgery Wednesday afternoon for a broken leg.

“When I got out, folks started hollering at me, talking about ‘What you do? What you do?’” Joseph said.

WREG asked Joseph’s mother, Jennifer Hollomon, why her son was taking driving lessons from his grandmother at only 13-years-old, and police said Holloman’s license has been suspended for five years. She responded, “I don’t know.”

Joseph said the incident has made him want to stay away from driving in the future.

“I ain’t want to drive no more,” he said.

Hollomon’s first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.

“I hope she’s learning her lesson the whole time she’s in jail. I hope she thinks twice next time,” Jennifer Hollomon said.

