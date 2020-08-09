Multiple crews respond to several boat fires in Roane County, TWRA says

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WVLT News they and other agencies had several crews responding to multiple reported boat fires in Roane County Saturday night.

A viewer shared videos of the boat fire around 5:30 Saturday evening with WVLT News.

A TWRA spokesperson said crews with the agency responded to the reported fires on Blue Springs Marina just after dark Saturday night. At one point, four different boats were in flames, according to TWRA.

As of 11:00 p.m. at least 10 TWRA officers were still on the water extinguishing one boat.

Four people were injured, two of them were airlifted to The University of Tennessee Medical Center,

There is no known cause of the fire at this time. There is no update on the condition of the victims.

TWRA asks that people avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story. WVLT News will share details as they become available.

