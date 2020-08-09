Advertisement

Power Five commissioners hold emergency meeting Sunday

Officials of the Power Five conferences held a previously unscheduled meeting Sunday to discuss the viability of moving forward with fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic
General view of the interior of the Mercedes Benz Stadium from an elevated position at kickoff during the NCAA college football game against the Florida State Seminoles and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 in Atlanta. (Ric Tapia via AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Power Five conferences held a previously unscheduled meeting Sunday to discuss the viability of moving forward with fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN.

Sources told the network that several Big Ten presidents want to cancel the season and are trying to test the waters with other commissioners and university presidents across the four other conferences to see if they’ll go along with the plan.

Big Ten officials met Saturday to discuss its options and sources told ESPN that presidents are meeting again Sunday evening.

“I think it’s inevitable [the season will not be played in the fall],” a veteran Power Five athletic director told CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd on Saturday.

"It's not fair what we're doing to our coaches and student-athletes," another long-time Power Five AD told Dodd. "The sooner we can come to a finality, the better."

Neither AD wished to be identified due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The MAC on Saturday became the first FBS conference to cancel its 2020 college football season. U-Conn, an independent program, canceled its season on Wednesday.

"I'm of the opinion it's when, not if [the 2020 season is canceled]," the second AD said. "[The MAC announcement] adds more momentum to the finish line. I think everyone's medical group is now all telling them the same thing. We all keep having the same conversations."

More than 30 Power Five players, including multiple potential first-round draft picks, have opted out of playing in 2020 citing health concerns.

Pac-12 presidents will meet in a regularly scheduled call on Tuesday. A Power Five source told CBS Sports they believe the Pac-12 is "very close to voting." The ACC, Big 12 and SEC also have regularly scheduled meetings this coming week.

The Big Ten on Saturday announced it was “indefinitely” delaying a move to Phase 3 of practice that would have allowed players to use pads. The Detroit Free Press reported that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is believed to prefer attempting to play a season in spring 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via ESPN. All rights reserved.

