Stormy Sunday night, more head builds again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After some fog and hours of sunshine, you can expect some stray storms Sunday night. Most of them will be north of I-40.

A lot of Monday and Tuesday should be quiet. It’s a toss-up whether we get more rain Wednesday or Thursday.

Lots of blue sky this weekend (Tamara Womack)

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Saturday was simply gorgeous. The first 4/5 of Sunday will offer the same beautiful weather. We start a little cool for August, down in the lower to middle 60s. We fully expect some upper 50s on the Plateau.

We also begin the day with fog, given how clear we are, along with light winds. From there it’s mostly sunshine until after 5:00 p.m. The Valley will be in the middle 90s by that point.

Storms from a strong - but tiny - system pinwheeling over the Midwest get to our Plateau counties before dusk Sunday. For those near Watts Bar, Crossville, and Jamestown, the rain chance late Sunday has climbed quite a bit. Most the rest of us will have to wait until late Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The better chance, especially west of Interstate 40, is for storms early Monday morning. Bear in mind that these will crash into much drier, much more stable air, weakening them withing hours, if not minutes. Still, some get could some lightning and a brief downpour.

A lot of Monday afternoon will be hotter and humid, but generally on the drier end of things.

Tuesday’s rain threat is later in the afternoon. There’s a decent chance of showers, but the first 2/3 of the day looks great!

Wednesday is just one step ahead of Thursday in terms of rain coverage. You have a good chance to see a storm or two on Wednesday and Thursday, though. We’ve got a pretty nice forecast behind this storm complex, to end the workweek. We’re a lot drier Friday and Saturday, along with a minor cool-down.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

