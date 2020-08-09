Sunny and hot this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lots of sunshine for us this Sunday afternoon, a rather wet week is ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Just a few clouds will be in the sky for this afternoon as temperatures reach the low 90s through the early evening. Grilling out tonight, keep a bottle of water handy because it’ll get quite hot. Humidity values will stay lower, but no doubt you’ll feel a bit sticky at times with not as much wind as we had on Saturday.

Boating this afternoon, you’ll have a smooth waters and light winds. So moving maybe a better option to stay cool.

Smooth waters today with light winds on area lakes. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Overnight showers and storms will build to our west and settle in overnight. The showers will stay with us just after midnight and through early morning on Monday. With calm winds we’ll have temperatures near 69 to start Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers and thunderstorms will move back in the after Monday night. Watch for some brief heavy rain at times and some stronger storms couldn’t be ruled out.

A lull in the rain on Tuesday will be a nice break, but more showers and storms some heavy at times will move in for Wednesday. We have a good chance to pick up to a quarter to half inch of rain through Wednesday and Thursday combined.

Some drying out chances will be with us for the weekend and good news is the temperatures will be back into the upper 80s as opposed to lower 90s.

Rain is back in the forecast for this week. (WVLT)

