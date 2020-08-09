Advertisement

Teen dies, 20 others including officer shot during Washington party

A teenager was killed and 20 other people, including an officer were shot at during a large Washington party early Sunday morning, according to police.
Man dies in logging accident in Stockbridge, Vt.
Man dies in logging accident in Stockbridge, Vt.(WCAX)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT) - A teenager was killed and 20 other people, including an officer were shot at during a large Washington party early Sunday morning, according to police.

WHBQ reported a 17-year-old was shot and killed during the incident and 20 others including an off-duty officer were shot at during the incident where police said hundreds of people were gathered for an unpermitted block party.

Police said shots were fired around 12:20 a.m., WHBQ reported.

“It’s very important that as a community we have a zero-tolerance for this activity,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said, The Washington Post reported. “We know it’s summer time, people have been cooped up and they don’t have a lot of places to go. There have been cookouts that have happened peacefully for years and years that are spinning out of control.”

Authorities suspect that there were three shooters armed with semi-automatic handguns.

Christopher Brown, 17, was fatally shot and at least nine people were reportedly injured and taken to area hospitals.

The off-duty officer was taken by other officers to a hospital.

“She’s struggling for her life right now,” D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said. “The rest of the gunshot wounds, as far as we know, are non-life-threatening.”

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WHBQ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

18 citations, 3 arrests made in Nashville for mask-order violations on Broadway

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The department announced the arrests and citations in a tweet saying the people were violating Davidson County’s mandatory mask order.

News

Tennessee man discovers hand grenade, turns it over to local fire department

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The man said the old WWII Japanese hand grenade belonged to his father-in-law.

News

THP: 4 victims identified after fatal weekend crashes in Loudon, Roane and Morgan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A fatal crash has shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 67 in Loudon County.

News

Tennessee themed hotel debuts in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A hotel full of Rocky Top, the Great Smoky Mountains and all things Tennessee made its debut in Knoxville Saturday.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 120,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 80k

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

D.A. Russell Johnson releases statement after three fatalities on local interstates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
District Attorney Russell Johnson released a statement after three fatalities occurred on local interstates in less than 24 hours.

News

UPDATE: Engine explodes on boat causing reported multiple boat fires in Roane Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks and Lauren Meyers
he Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they had crews responding to a reported boat fire in Roane County Saturday night.

News

Active COVID-19 cases surpass 2200 in Knox County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There have now been a total of 4748 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

News

USGS confirms magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Sparta, N.C., felt across parts of East Tenn.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Sparta, North Carolina around 8:07 a.m. Sunday.

News

Knoxville police investigating double homicide in East Knoxville

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a double homicide in East Knoxville.