Teen dies, 20 others including officer shot during Washington party

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT) - A teenager was killed and 20 other people, including an officer were shot at during a large Washington party early Sunday morning, according to police.

WHBQ reported a 17-year-old was shot and killed during the incident and 20 others including an off-duty officer were shot at during the incident where police said hundreds of people were gathered for an unpermitted block party.

8.9.20 Chief Newsham provides an update on shooting that occurred in the 3300 block of Dubois Place, SE pic.twitter.com/T2RWNNEHEi — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 9, 2020

Police said shots were fired around 12:20 a.m., WHBQ reported.

“It’s very important that as a community we have a zero-tolerance for this activity,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said, The Washington Post reported. “We know it’s summer time, people have been cooped up and they don’t have a lot of places to go. There have been cookouts that have happened peacefully for years and years that are spinning out of control.”

Authorities suspect that there were three shooters armed with semi-automatic handguns.

Christopher Brown, 17, was fatally shot and at least nine people were reportedly injured and taken to area hospitals.

The off-duty officer was taken by other officers to a hospital.

“She’s struggling for her life right now,” D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said. “The rest of the gunshot wounds, as far as we know, are non-life-threatening.”

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WHBQ. All rights reserved.