Tennessee 1-year-old ran over, killed in driveway, THP says

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol and The LaVergne Police Department are investigating the death of a one-year-old after the child was ran over and killed.

WKRN reported that police said the child’s uncle ran over him or her in the driveway.

Investigators have not yet determined what led to the accident due to language barriers.

Police said there were several parked cars in the yard and driveway of the home during the incident.

