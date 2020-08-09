Tennessee themed hotel debuts in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A hotel full of Rocky Top, the Great Smoky Mountains and all things Tennessee made its debut in Knoxville Saturday.

The Graduate Knoxville hotel formerly known as the The Volunteer Hotel opened at 12:00 p.m.

The hotel says it’s mainly orange and white throughout its lobbies with a community feeling of the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee.

The rooms also contain elements of the Great Smoky Mountains and Former Tennessee basketball coach Pat Summitt.

Along with Rocky Top throughout the lobby, the hotel announced it has partnered with Peyton “The Sheriff” Manning for a western inspired, high-end bar.

The bar, Saloon 16, announced it will debut its grand opening on Friday August 14.

The bar, Saloon 16, announced it will debut its grand opening on Friday August 14. (WVLT)

For more information visit The Graduate Knoxville hotel here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.