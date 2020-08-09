Advertisement

Tennessee themed hotel debuts in Knoxville

A hotel full of Rocky Top, the Great Smoky Mountains and all things Tennessee made its debut in Knoxville Saturday.
Tennessee themed hotel debuts in Knoxville.
Tennessee themed hotel debuts in Knoxville.(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A hotel full of Rocky Top, the Great Smoky Mountains and all things Tennessee made its debut in Knoxville Saturday.

The Graduate Knoxville hotel formerly known as the The Volunteer Hotel opened at 12:00 p.m.

The hotel says it’s mainly orange and white throughout its lobbies with a community feeling of the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee.

The rooms also contain elements of the Great Smoky Mountains and Former Tennessee basketball coach Pat Summitt.

Along with Rocky Top throughout the lobby, the hotel announced it has partnered with Peyton “The Sheriff” Manning for a western inspired, high-end bar.

The bar, Saloon 16, announced it will debut its grand opening on Friday August 14.

The bar, Saloon 16, announced it will debut its grand opening on Friday August 14.
The bar, Saloon 16, announced it will debut its grand opening on Friday August 14.(WVLT)

For more information visit The Graduate Knoxville hotel here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 120,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 80k

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

WVLT

Sunny and hot this afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Lots of sunshine this afternoon, showers and storms are back for Monday.

News

D.A. Russell Johnson releases statement after three fatalities on local interstates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
District Attorney Russell Johnson released a statement after three fatalities occurred on local interstates in less than 24 hours.

News

UPDATE: Engine explodes on boat causing reported multiple boat fires in Roane Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks and Lauren Meyers
he Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they had crews responding to a reported boat fire in Roane County Saturday night.

Latest News

News

Active COVID-19 cases surpass 2200 in Knox County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There have now been a total of 4748 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

News

One dead after fatal crash on I-75 S in Loudon County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A fatal crash has shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 67 in Loudon County.

News

USGS confirms magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Sparta, N.C., felt across parts of East Tenn.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Sparta, North Carolina around 8:07 a.m. Sunday.

News

Knoxville police investigating double homicide in East Knoxville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a double homicide in East Knoxville.

News

Virginia man injured after domestic dispute involving gun and axe

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
One man was inured after a domestic dispute in Jonesville, Virginia Wednesday involving a gun and an axe.

WVLT

Stormy Sunday night, more head builds again

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
After some fog and hours of sunshine, you can expect some stray storms Sunday night. Most of them will be north of I-40.