Two rounds of storms Monday, wet pattern through Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a nice weekend, the faucet opens up early in the week.

Two lines of storms pivots through on Monday, with more storms late Tuesday. Additional rain chances come on-and-off through early Friday. The weekend, however, does look drier.

There won’t be much on radar until late Sunday night. A system sitting over Illinois, Indiana, and finally Kentucky will move into our western counties (Fentress, Cumberland, etc.) around dusk. Those stray storms will mostly skirt around our area. That’s the first of several ‘pinwheels’ of rain-makers. We’re muggy tonight, only falling to near 70°. That’s a big difference from Sunday morning!

Around dawn, a batch of storms dumps rain on our SE Kentucky cities and towns, before racing southwards towards Knoxville and Interstate 40. This will fizzle as it moves south but could impact your bus stop or commute plans. That first line should wrap up by 9:00 a..m Monday.

We get several hours of drier weather and even some sunshine. Then the second small but intense complex of storms moves in. See the image for what it could look like early in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is a beautiful, mostly sunny. It’s also heating up! The humidity takes a small dip, so taking the weight off the air lets the temperatures soar to the low 90s. Grab the sunscreen and enjoy the mostly dry day. We do have a stray pop-up chance in the Smoky Mountains and the mountains of Harlan County in Kentucky.

Sunday is mostly dry too, but a little movement out of the west could help to create a stray shower or storm on the Plateau, as well as the mountaintops. The high will be around 94, and mostly sunny.

Rain chances are gradually increasing, as we ease into a new week. Monday and Tuesday afternoons come with a few pop-up showers and storms. Highs in the 90s continue, but it will feel even hotter.

Better rain chances are on track to move in at times for the second half of next week.

