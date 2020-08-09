Advertisement

USGS confirms magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Sparta, N.C., felt across parts of East Tenn.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Sparta, North Carolina around 8:07 a.m. Sunday.
This is a USGS map showing where the epicenter of the 5.1 earthquake Sunday morning is and where it is in relation to our region.
This is a USGS map showing where the epicenter of the 5.1 earthquake Sunday morning is and where it is in relation to our region.(USGS)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Sparta, North Carolina around 8:07 a.m. Sunday.

According to an intensity comparison scale by the USGS, the earthquake has been classified as a level IV. Which means it is “light shaking with no damage.”

USGS reported shakes across East Tenn. and the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina.

If you felt the earthquake the USGS wants to know. Visit the USGS website here.

