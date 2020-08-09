USGS confirms magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Sparta, N.C., felt across parts of East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Sparta, North Carolina around 8:07 a.m. Sunday.

According to an intensity comparison scale by the USGS, the earthquake has been classified as a level IV. Which means it is “light shaking with no damage.”

USGS reported shakes across East Tenn. and the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina.

If you felt the earthquake the USGS wants to know. Visit the USGS website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.