UT corner Bryce Thompson becomes first Vol to ever wear No. 0

University of Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson revealed his new jersey number for the fall season.
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson revealed his new jersey number for the fall season.

Thompson shared he will be sporting the number zero on the back of his jersey this fall. He will be the first ever Vol to wear the number after the NCAA changed a rule that prevented players from sporting it.

“New Number, Same Savage,” Thompson said in a tweet.

He also encourages people to wear masks to ensure there would be a fall season.

“WEAR YOUR MASK WE WANT TO PLAY #GBO,” Thompson tweeted.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

