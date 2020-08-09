Advertisement

Virgina man injured after domestic dispute involving gun and axe

One man was inured after a domestic dispute in Jonesville, Virginia Wednesday involving a gun and an axe.
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESVILLE, Va. (WVLT/WFXR) - One man was inured after a domestic dispute in Jonesville, Virginia Wednesday involving a gun and an axe.

WFXR reported that Virginia State Police said they received three calls reporting a fight between two men around 5 p.m. that night. The first call informing police of the fight between two family members on the 100 block of Sugar Maple Drive. The second caller said the fight had escalated and one man was left unconscious.

A third call reported the man who was knocked unconscious had regained consciousness and the fight resumed. The caller added that one man, 29, was armed with a gun and the other man, 53, had an axe.

According to police, the 53-year-old was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The 29-year-old was taken into custody and was reportedly cooperative with police.

Police have not released the names of the men involved. VSP says charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

