Advertisement

Volunteers remove more than 1200 pounds of trash from Tennesee River

Volunteers removed more than 1,200 pounds of trash from the Tennessee River Saturday.
Volunteers removed 1,299 pounds of trash from the river
Volunteers removed 1,299 pounds of trash from the river(Keep the TN River Beautiful)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteers removed more than 1,200 pounds of trash from the Tennessee River Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from “Keep the TN River Beautiful”, the group participated in a clean up day in Kingston on Watts Bar Lake.

Posted by Keep the TN River Beautiful on Saturday, August 8, 2020

“A big thanks to the City of Kingston, TN City Manager David Bolling for doing a lot of the (literal and organizational) heavy lifting!” the post reads. “Thanks to Kingston City Councilwoman Stephanie Wright for bringing her family and her pontoon boat to help clean. Thank you to Ron Woody, County Executive of Roane County for lining up a dumpster so that all of the trash we collected could finally be put in the right place. Thanks also to Tennessee RiverLine for joining the cleanup today and for connecting us to this group through their Tennessee RiverTown program!”.

The group removed a total of 1,299 pounds of waste from the water.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virgina man injured after domestic dispute involving gun and axe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
One man was inured after a domestic dispute in Jonesville, Virginia Wednesday involving a gun and an axe.

News

Memphis 13-year-old driving on grandmother’s lap says he tried to brake before hitting 5 people

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
A 13-year-old Memphis boy was driving while riding on his grandmother’s lap, when he hit five people, WREG reports.

WVLT

Stormy Sunday night, more head builds again

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
After some fog and hours of sunshine, you can expect some stray storms Sunday night. Most of them will be north of I-40.

News

Tennessee man pleads guilty to second degree murder in 2018 home invasion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to court records, Miles Hankins, now 22-years-old, is accused of breaking into the home of Christopher Robinson located on Hickory Valley Road in June of 2018.

Latest News

News

TBI: Missing Soddy Daisy 14-year-old found safe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to the TBI, Briana Faith Tuggle went missing from her Soddy Daisy home on Friday August 7 around 9 p.m.

News

Texas man accused of breaking into city jail after being released

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Texas man is accused of breaking onto a city jail weeks after he was released.

News

Big Ten prohibits full contact practices

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets.

News

Marsha Blackburn releases statement of NBA’s failure in China

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to The Wall Street Journal, Marsha Blackburn released a statement Saturday of the National Basketball Association’s failure in China

News

NASA removes racial nicknames of celestial bodies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
NASA announced it is removing racially insensitive names of its celestial bodies.

News

Peabody named #1 historic hotel in the country

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to “USA Today,” the Memphis’ Peabody Hotel has been named as the top historic hotel in the country, CBS affiliate WMC reported.