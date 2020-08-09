Volunteers remove more than 1200 pounds of trash from Tennesee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteers removed more than 1,200 pounds of trash from the Tennessee River Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from “Keep the TN River Beautiful”, the group participated in a clean up day in Kingston on Watts Bar Lake.

“A big thanks to the City of Kingston, TN City Manager David Bolling for doing a lot of the (literal and organizational) heavy lifting!” the post reads. “Thanks to Kingston City Councilwoman Stephanie Wright for bringing her family and her pontoon boat to help clean. Thank you to Ron Woody, County Executive of Roane County for lining up a dumpster so that all of the trash we collected could finally be put in the right place. Thanks also to Tennessee RiverLine for joining the cleanup today and for connecting us to this group through their Tennessee RiverTown program!”.

The group removed a total of 1,299 pounds of waste from the water.

