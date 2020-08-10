2020 Perseid meteor shower peaks this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CNN) - Keep an eye out — the Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak this week.

The Perseids come about every year from roughly July 17 through August 24 as Earth passes through the debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle.

Each year, the peak of the shower occurs for a few days in mid-August. This year’s peak activity is expected during the early morning hours of Aug. 11-13.

In a typical year, nearly 45-75 meteors or shooting stars are seen during the shower’s peak. Occasionally, the Perseids can produce upwards of 100+ meteors per hour.

The Perseids are known for being bright and fast-moving. The meteors crash into Earth’s atmosphere at roughly 130,000 mph, according to EarthSky.

