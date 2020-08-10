Advertisement

5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta strongest to hit S.C. in 100 years

It was the strongest earthquake to hit the state in more than 100 years.
USGS confirms magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Sparta N.C.
USGS confirms magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Sparta N.C.(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Many felt the earth shake Sunday morning. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Sparta, North Carolina. 

It was the strongest earthquake to hit the state in more than 100 years. 

WVLT Meteorologist Ben Cathey learned from experts that there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding it.

The earthquake and it’s aftershocks are more than 150 miles from Knoxville.  If the quake would’ve happened closer to the city, it would be the strongest tremor ever measured in East Tennessee. 

If it sounds like an odd place for a quake, you’re right!

“It’s in a place where we’ve never seen frequent earthquakes before,” said University of Tennessee professor emeritus and Seismologist, Dr. Bob Hatcher. “It’s different. It is not close to any of the nearby seismic zones.”

Dr. Hatcher said his wife woke him up Sunday, with a lot of questions after watching the news.

“So this is an oddity. We don’t relate it to anything right now,” said Hatcher.

The seismologist said there’s no obvious cause and it was much shallower than the weak tremors we feel here in East Tennessee.

Hatcher explained that when you compare earthquakes of equal magnitude – they can be felt farther away in the southeast than somewhere like California.

“The crust in the western U.S. is more broken up with modern faults and more active faults, and that sort of thing. But we don’t have this broken up crust, so an earthquake of this magnitude will be felt farther away,” said Hatcher.

For over a decade, Hatcher’s team – many of whom work for the United States Geological Survey (USGS) now – have been looking at earth-shakers before there were any people around to feel them.

“We have found very clear evidence that we’ve had larger earthquakes here in East Tennessee, probably 6.5 or larger or 7 in pre-historic times. Say in the last 10,000 years or so,” said Hatcher.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washington man accused of breaking disabled veteran’s jaw over mask dispute

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Washington man is accused of breaking the jaw of a disabled veteran over a mask dispute.

News

TBI remembers Special Agent who died in line of duty in 2016

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The TBI said Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier died during an undercover operation in Jackson in 2016.

News

South Carolina man robs church wearing Batman costume

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A burglar, dressed in a Batman costume, robbed Anderson Mill Baptist Church, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of technology equipment.

News

Maryville church offers outdoor worship during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
Bradley said the outdoor service is starting to attract visitors in addition to regulars.

Latest News

News

Power Five commissioners hold emergency meeting Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Officials of the Power Five conferences held a previously unscheduled meeting Sunday to discuss the viability of moving forward with fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

UT corner Bryce Thompson becomes first Vol to ever wear No. 0

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
University of Tennessee corner-back Bryce Thompson revealed his new jersey number for the fall season.

News

East Tennesseans commemorate Eighth of August

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is holding it annual Eight of August Jubilee event Sunday to commemorate the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and its historical ties to East Tennessee.

News

Tennessee 1-year-old ran over, killed in driveway, THP says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and The LaVergne Police Department are investigating the death of a one-year-old after the child was ran over and killed.

News

18 citations, 3 arrests made in Nashville for mask-order violations on Broadway

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The department announced the arrests and citations in a tweet saying the people were violating Davidson County’s mandatory mask order.

News

Tennessee man discovers hand grenade, turns it over to local fire department

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The man said the old WWII Japanese hand grenade belonged to his father-in-law.