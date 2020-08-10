Advertisement

Anderson Co. teacher shares thoughts on son’s first day of kindergarten

A fourth grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School shared her thoughts of dropping off her son for his first day of kindergarten at the same school.
Colby case gave a thumbs up for his first day of Kindergarten
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fourth grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School shared her thoughts of dropping off her son for his first day of kindergarten at the same school.

“I’m nervous. I’m very nervous, but he’s been ready for months to come,” said Courtney Case, “I’m excited for him. It’s going to be a different year. But I think here at Norwood they’ll make the most of it and the best that they can.”

She will be at the school working, but unless she passes her son, Colby, in the hallways she won’t see him during the day.

“We’ve been home together since March so it is kind of hard to let go and leave him,” said Courtney.

She said she has taught Colby new things, such as wearing a mask in public, especially at school.

“He’s usually pretty good about not touching it. He’ll leave it alone. He wore it most of the day yesterday,” said Courtney.

Colby said he’s looking forward to new experiences, “making new friends,” and learning about “numbers.”

Courtney shared reassuring words for parents: ”Just know that we’re doing everything that we can to keep them safe.”

Her fourth grade students return on Wednesday.

