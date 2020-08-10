Anderson County Schools principal talked first day precautions

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Norwood Elementary School in Anderson County welcomed back students for the first time since March.

Students and teachers wore masks when physically distancing was not possible. Students’ temperatures were also taken before entering the building.

One of the staff’s relatives created a touchless hand sanitizing station.

Principal Karri Hobby told WVLT News after all these steps it was breakfast time.

“We have spread out our waiting areas, you know bus room, everybody comes in, everybody eats breakfast,” explained Hobby, “So we’ve spread that out around the building so everybody is a little more--they’ve got their 6 feet of space and they’re able to kind of sit and talking and still be fellowshipping with friends, but they’re further away.”

They got a grab and go breakfast in a paper bag.

”Everyone here eats free breakfast and free lunch every day,” explained Hobby.

A few hours later it was time for a hot lunch. On the first day students ate hamburgers.

“We’ve staggered that out so we don’t have a lot of students in the cafeteria at the one time and we can sanitize between classes,” said Hobby.

Cafeteria seats were spaced out six feet apart. Students sat where a number was located. The meals were served on disposable trays to eliminate any spread of germs.

“We’re still going to get to have recess,” said Hobby.

Music, art and technology were also offered.

“And we’re still going to have special areas. Our special areas team will be rotating to classrooms to hold down traffic in the hallways,” said Hobby.

Classrooms were more spread out too, with students able to use individual school supplies instead of communal items. Desks were not in groups, nor near other students.

“Everyone here is ready to go. We feel like we’ve got a great plan in place. So we’re just really excited to have them back in the building,” explained Hobby.

Staff also staggered their car rider and bus pick up times so students and staff do not all leave at the same time.

