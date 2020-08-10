Advertisement

Anderson County Schools principal talked first day precautions

Norwood Elementary School in Anderson County welcomed back students for the first time since March.
A second grade class at Norwood Elementary learns about back to school safety during a pandemic on the first day of school
A second grade class at Norwood Elementary learns about back to school safety during a pandemic on the first day of school(WVLT)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Norwood Elementary School in Anderson County welcomed back students for the first time since March.

Students and teachers wore masks when physically distancing was not possible. Students’ temperatures were also taken before entering the building.

One of the staff’s relatives created a touchless hand sanitizing station.

Principal Karri Hobby told WVLT News after all these steps it was breakfast time.

“We have spread out our waiting areas, you know bus room, everybody comes in, everybody eats breakfast,” explained Hobby, “So we’ve spread that out around the building so everybody is a little more--they’ve got their 6 feet of space and they’re able to kind of sit and talking and still be fellowshipping with friends, but they’re further away.”

They got a grab and go breakfast in a paper bag.

”Everyone here eats free breakfast and free lunch every day,” explained Hobby.

A few hours later it was time for a hot lunch. On the first day students ate hamburgers.

“We’ve staggered that out so we don’t have a lot of students in the cafeteria at the one time and we can sanitize between classes,” said Hobby.

Cafeteria seats were spaced out six feet apart. Students sat where a number was located. The meals were served on disposable trays to eliminate any spread of germs.

“We’re still going to get to have recess,” said Hobby.

Music, art and technology were also offered.

“And we’re still going to have special areas. Our special areas team will be rotating to classrooms to hold down traffic in the hallways,” said Hobby.

Classrooms were more spread out too, with students able to use individual school supplies instead of communal items. Desks were not in groups, nor near other students.

“Everyone here is ready to go. We feel like we’ve got a great plan in place. So we’re just really excited to have them back in the building,” explained Hobby.

Staff also staggered their car rider and bus pick up times so students and staff do not all leave at the same time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Anderson Co. teacher shares thoughts on son’s first day of kindergarten

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
A fourth grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School shared her thoughts of dropping off her son for his first day of Kindergarten at the same school.

News

Help kids prepare for school by acclimating them to masks at home, says health department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department said parents can help get their children ready to return to the classroom by getting them acclimated to wearing a mask at home.

Eye on Education

Anderson County Schools teacher sets up classroom to keep students safe amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
Teachers have set up their classrooms in new ways to help keep students, and themselves, safe and healthy.

Eye on Education

Knox County Schools considers contract with Florida program to fill vacancies to support virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT
|
By Erica Lunsford
Knox County Schools looking to hire enough teachers ahead of the school year

Latest News

Eye on Education

UTK offering free, virtual learning tools

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
University of Tennessee’s College of Education, Health and Human Services created online videos.

Eye on Education

Back to school check list: What you should ask before your kid goes to class

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Megan Sadler
Are you ready for back to school? Make sure you know the answers to these questions before your child goes to class.

News

KCS Board of Education considers resolution seeking to delay standardized testing

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:41 AM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Board of Education gathered for a Wednesday meeting following an announcement that the start of classes would be delayed until August 24 for Knox County Schools.

Eye on Education

Morgan Co. Schools’ teacher-parents share first day of school thoughts

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
For some Morgan County Schools students who returned to class on Wednesday they may have seen a familiar face in the hallways-their parents.

News

Providing an outlet for children during the pandemic

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT
Knox Education Foundation is encouraging children to "unmask" their feelings

Eye on Education

Blount County schools announce transition to hybrid model for in-person classes

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By Alivia Harris and Ashley Bohle
The district plans to follow the hybrid model for the next two weeks, beginning on August 7.