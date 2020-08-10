Credit card processing for Driver Services down statewide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The processing system for credit card payments to the Driver Services in Tennessee is currently down, according to state officials.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security confirmed Monday the statewide credit card vendor, FIS, is down.

Department officials said the vendor working to restore service as quickly as possible.

State officials said FIS is not a department managed system.

