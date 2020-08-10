De-stress with kitten yoga

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Three kittens from Young Williams Animal Center joined a yoga class Monday.

“I’m also kind of the unofficial kitten yoga teacher here,” said Mary June Thompson, owner of Breezeway Yoga.

Thompson welcomed her students and four-legged guests to de-stress at her studio.

“It’s just super helpful. Yoga does a lot of great things for your physical and mental well being,” said Thompson.

Thompson said yoga can help people unwind for a moment during the pandemic.

“It helps with stress relief and reducing anxiety and obviously the physical movement of it, very important for health,” explained Thompson.

The cost of the class supported Young Williams Animal Center.

