Death investigation underway in Laurel County
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department will begin a death investigation after a man was found dead in the county.
Deputies found the body near KY 552 and the railroad tracks intersection at 12:17 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Deputies identified the victim as Brandon North, 38, and was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.
Investigators believe North’s death was caused by a train hitting him.
This story will be updated with additional details.
