Death investigation underway in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department will begin a death investigation after a man was found dead in the county.

Deputies found the body near KY 552 and the railroad tracks intersection at 12:17 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Deputies identified the victim as Brandon North, 38, and was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Investigators believe North’s death was caused by a train hitting him.

This story will be updated with additional details.

