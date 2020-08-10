Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Laurel County

Investigators believe Brandon North, 38, was killed after a train hit him.
Investigators believe Brandon North, 38, was killed after a train hit him.(WDTV)
By Alec Jessie
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department will begin a death investigation after a man was found dead in the county.

Deputies found the body near KY 552 and the railroad tracks intersection at 12:17 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Deputies identified the victim as Brandon North, 38, and was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Investigators believe North’s death was caused by a train hitting him.

This story will be updated with additional details.

