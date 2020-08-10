Deputies searching for suspect following high-speed chase in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office said one person is in custody and another is on the run after a high-speed chase Saturday night.

The chase ended on State Route 107 Saturday night near the North Carolina border.

According to Sheriff Mike Henley, a suspect on the run was spotted by authorities near Iron Mountain. Officials attempted to take the suspect into custody, but authorities said he escaped into what id described as the Tennessee side of the mountain.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-twenties.

Multiple other agencies are involved in the search including Tennessee Highway Patrol and an officer with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

