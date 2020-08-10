Advertisement

Developer innovating walk-through sanitizing station

A developer is innovating a walk-through sanitizing station in the fight against COVID-19.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Developers are innovating a walk-through sanitizing station in the fight against COVID-19.

Entrepreneur Donald Toatley created the Safe Pass Intelligent Disinfectant Station.

Toatley said it looks like a metal detector but when walking through there is a hydrogen peroxided sanitizing mist, ultraviolet light and mask detector.

“Our primary mission is to reopen America safely and to restore the pathway to consumer confidence and getting back to doing the things we love,” said Toatley.

The Safe Pass is already being used around the world, but the CDC hasn’t said if they support the machine. The NBA is looking into using the sanitizing station.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

