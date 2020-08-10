Dogwood Arts launches face mask design competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dogwood Arts launched a community-wide mask design competition in partnership with Prestige Cleaners.

Artists of all ages are encouraged to download a template online and submit an original mask design for a chance to have their mask produced by Prestige Cleaners.

Mask designs must be submitted by Aug. 23. A winner will be selected in an adult and youth category on Aug. 26.

Prestige Cleaners will then produce actual masks influenced by the two winning designs. These masks will be available for purchase at prestigecleanersinc.net with proceeds benefiting Dogwood Arts.

All of the community submissions will be included in a virtual exhibition and auction that will launch in September. The exhibition and auction will also include one-of-a-kind creations by local and regional artists and designers working in a variety of mediums.

The exhibit will launch virtually on September 16 with proceeds from the auction going directly to the Greater Knoxville GRACE Fund, a resource for individual local arts and culture workers seeking financial assistance to meet basic needs.

