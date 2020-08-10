Advertisement

Emerald Youth Foundation hiring members with AmeriCorps for the upcoming school year

Part-time positions are available through the AmeriCorps program.
Summer Campers drawing(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Emerald Youth Foundation is looking to hire at least 10 more part-time positions within the AmeriCorp program. The positions available are for after-school care for elementary and middle school students.

Benefits with the positions include a living allowance and money to help pay tuition or student loans. You must be at least 18-years-old to apply.

Rachel Davis, a Human Resource manager with Emerald Youth Foundation says she started working with the Emerald Youth Foundation over a decade ago through the AmeriCorp program.

“I think that members who really looked into our mission and vision and have that availability in the afternoon to serve, along with that mindset of service are really able to stay on and fulfill the commitment,” said Rachel Davis

To apply and learn more about the paid part-time positions click here.

