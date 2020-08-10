ETSU: 20 percent of classes will be on-campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT) – East Tennessee State University President Dr. Brian Noland announced Monday that the college will not start the fall semester in its Phase 3 plan.

The university will be reopening under an “Amended Phase 2″ due to the increase in local COVID-19 cases, WJHL reported.

The bulk of the university’s classes will be held online during the semester, with about 20 percent of classes being held on-campus. Those classes that are on-campus have a physical requirement component, which are primarily medical and engineering courses that require hands-on work.

WJHL reported that ETSU residency halls will be transformed into single-occupancy rooms to limit physical interaction between students. “That protects the health, safety, and welfare of our students in the residence halls,” he said.

