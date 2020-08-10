Advertisement

Explosion levels Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

Rescue operations are ongoing after an explosion in Baltimore leveled houses on Monday.
Rescue operations are ongoing after an explosion in Baltimore leveled houses on Monday.(Source: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore firefighters say an explosion leveled several homes in the city on Monday, killing one person and critically injuring others.

The Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter that one person has been pronounced dead on the scene. The union also said that three people were in critical condition after being rescued by firefighters.

The union tweeted that special rescue operation units were searching for other people.

Photos tweeted by the union show what appears to be a collapsed building and debris strewn about.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Toddler found wandering alone, KPD searches for guardians

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to police, the child was found unaccompanied on Colorado Road just before 10 a.m.

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.

National

US investigates electrical fires in 2014 Chrysler minivans

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has three reports of fires and one injury in minivans from the 2014 model year.

National

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a massive fire engulfed celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s New York home.

Latest News

National

More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago looting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DON BABWIN
More than 100 people were arrested Monday following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city, authorities said.

News

Study reveals which masks offer the most protection against COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Researchers said since smaller droplets stay in the air longer than larger droplets, neck fleece may actually be “counterproductive.”

News

Dogwood Arts launches face mask design competition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Dogwood Arts launched a community-wide mask design competition in partnership with Prestige Cleaners.

National

GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Johnson's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of multiple Republican-led Senate panels scrutinizing the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

National

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities broadened their enforcement of a new national security law on Monday, arresting media tycoon Jimmy Lai, searching the headquarters of his Next Digital group and carting away boxes of what they said was evidence.

National

Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Portland, Oregon, again declared a riot Sunday night after protesters marched to a police union building, blocked the road and set dumpster fires.