Firefighter injured in Johnson City house fire
Officials said a firefighter received minor injuries at the scene of a Johnson City house fire Monday morning.
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/ WJHL) - Officials said a firefighter received minor injuries at the scene of a Johnson City house fire Monday morning.
According to a report from WJHL, the fire destroyed the house, a car and an adjacent house in the 400 block of West Poplar Street.
Crews were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. and officials said it was extinguished by around 10:15 a.m..
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.