Firefighter injured in Johnson City house fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/ WJHL) - Officials said a firefighter received minor injuries at the scene of a Johnson City house fire Monday morning.

According to a report from WJHL, the fire destroyed the house, a car and an adjacent house in the 400 block of West Poplar Street.

Crews were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. and officials said it was extinguished by around 10:15 a.m..

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

